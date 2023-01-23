People throng to see Rs 20-crore dog at Ballari Utsav

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: On the second day of Ballari Utsav on Sunday, thousands of people thronged to see probably the country’s most expensive dog, a Caucasian shepherd -- worth around Rs 20 crore and owned by Bengalurean Satish.

Satish said the dog, Cadabom Hayder, is 14 months old and is a rare breed in India. Recently, a Hyderabad-based businessman offered to pay Rs 20 crore for the dog, he added.

“At present, it is the most expensive dog in the country. I spend around Rs 2,000 every day on its maintenance. We transported it from Bengaluru to Ballari in a high-end, air-conditioned car. Earlier, I had a Korean dosa mastiff worth around Rs 1 crore and an Alaskan malamute worth Rs 8 crore. I also have two Caucasian shepherd puppies and people are asking me to sell them for Rs 5 crore each,” he added.

A senior district administration officer said, “We requested Satish to participate in the Utsav. Best three dogs in various categories will be given prizes at the closing ceremony.” Fifty-five breeds of dogs participated in the dog show.

A curious local MLA Somashekar Reddy too took photos with Cadabom Hayder.

