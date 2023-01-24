Border row: Karnataka to pay Rs 60 lakh a day to legal team

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Karnataka government has decided to pay Rs 59.90 lakh per day fee to the legal team which is representing the state in the boundary dispute case with Maharashtra in the Supreme Court. The legal team comprises senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi, Shyam Diwan, Uday Holla, Maruti Zirli and VN Raghupathy. In connection with the case (O.S.No.4/2004) on boundary row, the state government issued an order, dated January 18, fixing the terms and conditions and professional fees to the legal team to represent the state.

As per the order, Mukul Rohatgi will get Rs 22 lakh per day as the fee for an appearance before the top court and Rs 5.50 lakh per day towards the preparation of the case including conferences and other work. Shyam Diwan will be paid Rs 6 lakh per hearing, Rs 1.50 lakh per day towards the preparation of the case and Rs 10 lakh per day for outstation visits.

The Advocate General of Karnataka will get Rs 3 lakh per day for appearance before SC, Rs 1.25 lakh per day for preparation of the case and Rs 2 lakh per day for outstation visits. Advocate Udaya Holla will get Rs 2 lakh per day for appearance before the apex court, Rs 75,000 per day for preparation of the case, Rs 1.50 lakh for settlement of pending and other matters and Rs 1.50 lakh for outstation visits.

Both states brace for court tussle

Advocat e MB Zirli will get Rs 1 lakh and Rs 60,000 for the conference and other works. He will also get Rs 50,000 for outstation work. Similarly, advocate Raghupathy will get Rs 35,000 per day and Rs 15,000 for conference work and Rs 30,000 for outstation visits. The Maharashtra government had moved the Supreme Court in 2004 demanding the merger of 814 areas of Karnataka including villages, towns and cities into Maharashtra. Then the chief minister of Karnataka S M Krishna formed an advisory committee on the boundary dispute headed by advocate HB Datar.

Later, the state government named other legal experts as chairpersons of the advisory committee to fight the case in the Supreme Court effectively. The Karnataka government has contended in the court that cases on boundary disputes between states do not come under the purview of the courts and that only Parliament has the power to decide on such issues. However, it remains to be seen whether the case will be admitted in the court when it comes up for hearing.

