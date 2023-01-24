Soraba taluk in Shivamogga sees 14 tahsildars in less than five years

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: A recent order of the state government transferring the 14th tahsildar of Soraba taluk in Shivamogga district Dr Mohan Bhasme to Dharwad has once again created vaccum in the taluk. With this move, Sorab taluk has seen 14 tahsildars change in the last four and a half years.

Result: The development work in the taluk has taken a hit. What adds to the irony is that Soraba taluk is considered one of the most backward taluks in the district.

It was declared a backward taluk in the Dr D.M. Nanjundappa report too. Tahsildar’s office is responsible for the taluk’s administration. People visit tahsildar’s office for various needs like getting land disputes solved, conservation of assets of temples, revision of voters list, flood relief, income certificates, caste certificates, distribution of sites and allotment of houses under different schemes, land development applications and its disposal and other revenue work.

On an average, 14 different tahsildars in a span of 56 months means each got only four months to serve. Even before a new tahsildar understands the local issues, he/she gets transferred. When asked for the reason, local BJP leaders allege unnecessary highhandedness of party MLA Kumar Bangarappa who they say influences the transfers.

However, Bangarappa denies the charge saying the power to transfer tahsildars lies with the chief minister. But the people of the taluk refuse to buy his claim. They ask how can a CM transfer a tahsildar without consulting the sitting MLA? Amid all these allegations and counter allegations, it is the development of Soraba taluk that is taking a beating.

