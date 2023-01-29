Home States Karnataka

Online forum to teach Kodava language to promote mother tongue

From basic Kodava words to numbers, the first month of the class will focus on the fundamentals of the language.

Published: 29th January 2023 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

Kodava language

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: With an aim to promote the mother tongue among kids settled outside Kodagu, an online platform in the district has come up with a unique initiative. ‘Umbak Entha’, an online platform will soon extend ‘Kodava Takk’ (Kodava language) lessons to the community kids even as a few adults have signed up to learn their mother tongue.

“My nephew and niece who stay in Dubai often visit Kodagu. However, they did not know how to speak their mother tongue and this caused a bit of a communication gap with the grandparents. I started teaching them the Kodava language and now we look forward to extending this facility to many others who face the same situation,” said Kalengada Bopanna, the founder of the ‘Umbak Entha’ online forum.

While he and his wife Shilpa Bopanna often posted on food blogging at the online site, it took a new turn recently and will extend Kodava language lessons.

With a minimal price charge, kids aged between 5 and 15 can enrol for these classes to learn their mother tongue. From basic Kodava words to numbers, the first month of the class will focus on the fundamentals of the language.

“A total of 31 students have already registered for the classes that will begin from February 4. Most of the students registered for the classes are from the US, UK and Hong Kong. Others from Bengaluru and Hyderabad have also registered,” he explained.

Further, alongside teaching the ‘Kodava takk’, the online classes will have one session that will focus on teaching ‘paddathis’ or rituals of the Kodava community. “The online classes will be held once a week for an hour or one and a half hours. However, during the fourth week, we will take a class on the rituals and culture of the Kodava community,” he confirmed.

While the majority of registrations are from, they also have four adults including a 52-year-old, who will join us in learning their mother tongue. The classes on the language will be taught by homemakers who are well-versed in the language. And for the classes on rituals, guest lecturers from within the district will be appointed.

“The ‘paddathi’ classes can teach one anything including the unique style of draping a saree or wearing the Kupya Chale. While we have planned the course for a duration of three months, we are yet to take further decisions,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kodava language Kodagu online learning platform
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp