Online forum to teach Kodava language to promote mother tongue

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: With an aim to promote the mother tongue among kids settled outside Kodagu, an online platform in the district has come up with a unique initiative. ‘Umbak Entha’, an online platform will soon extend ‘Kodava Takk’ (Kodava language) lessons to the community kids even as a few adults have signed up to learn their mother tongue.

“My nephew and niece who stay in Dubai often visit Kodagu. However, they did not know how to speak their mother tongue and this caused a bit of a communication gap with the grandparents. I started teaching them the Kodava language and now we look forward to extending this facility to many others who face the same situation,” said Kalengada Bopanna, the founder of the ‘Umbak Entha’ online forum.

While he and his wife Shilpa Bopanna often posted on food blogging at the online site, it took a new turn recently and will extend Kodava language lessons.

With a minimal price charge, kids aged between 5 and 15 can enrol for these classes to learn their mother tongue. From basic Kodava words to numbers, the first month of the class will focus on the fundamentals of the language.

“A total of 31 students have already registered for the classes that will begin from February 4. Most of the students registered for the classes are from the US, UK and Hong Kong. Others from Bengaluru and Hyderabad have also registered,” he explained.

Further, alongside teaching the ‘Kodava takk’, the online classes will have one session that will focus on teaching ‘paddathis’ or rituals of the Kodava community. “The online classes will be held once a week for an hour or one and a half hours. However, during the fourth week, we will take a class on the rituals and culture of the Kodava community,” he confirmed.

While the majority of registrations are from, they also have four adults including a 52-year-old, who will join us in learning their mother tongue. The classes on the language will be taught by homemakers who are well-versed in the language. And for the classes on rituals, guest lecturers from within the district will be appointed.

“The ‘paddathi’ classes can teach one anything including the unique style of draping a saree or wearing the Kupya Chale. While we have planned the course for a duration of three months, we are yet to take further decisions,” he said.

