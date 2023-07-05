RTC staffers can apply for inter-corporation transfer in Karnataka till August 18

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Employees of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) and North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) can submit applications for transfer from one bus corporation to another.

The applications will be accepted from July 5 till August 18. Only those employees in Grade-3 non-supervisory posts and Grade-4 employees can apply for general and mutual transfer, said a press release from KSRTC on Tuesday.

After repeated requests from the RTC Employees’ Union, the government approved one-time inter-corporation transfers in 2016, and then on, has been allowing employees to get transferred from one bus corporation to another, a source from the corporation said.

During the transfer, a 5 per cent reservation will be provided for employees with more than 40 per cent disability, and those with severe illnesses like HIV, heart disease, cancer, and diseases related to the spinal cord, kidney and brain.

