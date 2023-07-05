Home States Karnataka

RTC staffers can apply for inter-corporation transfer in Karnataka till August 18

The applications will be accepted from July 5 till August 18.

Published: 05th July 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC bus

KSRTC bus. Image used for representational purpose | vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Employees of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) and North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) can submit applications for transfer from one bus corporation to another.

The applications will be accepted from July 5 till August 18. Only those employees in Grade-3 non-supervisory posts and Grade-4 employees can apply for general and mutual transfer, said a press release from KSRTC on Tuesday.

After repeated requests from the RTC Employees’ Union, the government approved one-time inter-corporation transfers in 2016, and then on, has been allowing employees to get transferred from one bus corporation to another, a source from the corporation said.

During the transfer, a 5 per cent reservation will be provided for employees with more than 40 per cent disability, and those with severe illnesses like HIV, heart disease, cancer, and diseases related to the spinal cord, kidney and brain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka KSRTC
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp