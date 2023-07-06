Home States Karnataka

Order probe into allegations of all govts, Tejaswini Gowda tells Siddaramaiah govt

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: BJP MLC Tejaswini Gowda urged the State Government to order an investigation into all allegations made against the state governments since 2013. During the discussion on the Governor’s speech in the Upper House on Wednesday, Congress MLCs said that the government will order a probe into scams and irregularities that took place during the previous BJP government’s rule. 

When her turn came, Tejaswini Gowda quipped saying she would welcome the move if the government orders a probe but there should be an investigation into all allegations against governments that 
ruled since 2013.

“The Congress misled people by claiming that the BJP government was a 40% commission government, which is utterly baseless. If there is a probe against corruption, the government should also investigate into allegations since 2013,” she demanded, adding that the Governor’s speech was vague and lacked any direction.

Meanwhile, Congress MLCs UB Venkatesh and Nagaraju M attacked the BJP over not providing rice to implement the Anna Bhagya scheme. Venkatesh alleged that the BJP-led Centre was showing a stepmotherly attitude towards Karnataka and even refused to provide rice. He slammed the state BJP leaders for being quiet on the issue.

Y’pur APMC to be shifted only after HC order
Minister for Agriculture Marketing Shivanand S Patil said the Yeshwanthpur APMC market will be shifted to Dasanapura only after the High Court order. 

Congress MLC S Ravi moved the calling attention motion, raising the issue of the long-pending process of shifting the Yeshwanthpur APMC market to Dasanapura on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Ravi said to reduce the burden on the Yeshwanthpur market, the Dasanapura market was established. In his reply, minister Patil said several traders had approached the High Court in this matter and the government will take action based on the HC order. 

