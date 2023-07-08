Fake MLA enters House, sits amid opposition in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major security breach, a 70-year-old man trespassed into Vidhana Soudha on Friday to watch the budget presentation. Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara has sought a report from the police on the security breach. Claiming to be an MLA from Molakalmuru constituency in Chitradurga district, the man, identified as CD Thipperudrappa alias Kariyappa from Doddapete in Molakalmuru taluk, entered the Vidhana Soudha premises around 12.10 pm.

He sat on Devadurga JDS MLA Karemma G Nayak’s seat and was watching the Assembly proceedings when JDS MLA Sharanagouda Kandkur from Gurmitkal constituency, who sits next to Karemma, sought to know his identity. Suspecting something amiss, Kandkur immediately brought the matter to the notice of the Speaker.

Thipperudrappa, who was inside the Assembly hall for 15 minutes, later disappeared. However, the marshals managed to trace Thipperudrappa and handed him over to Vidhana Soudha police. “The man seems to be mentally unstable. He claims to be an advocate. He entered Vidhana Soudha through the East Gate,” said a police officer.

Booked for trespass

“When the marshals stopped him, he walked in along with other MLAs telling them, ‘don’t you recognise me?’ The marshals let him in thinking he is a first-time MLA. During interrogation, he kept claiming he is an MLA from Chitradurga. He was not carrying any weapon or suspicious objects. Joint Commissioner of Police (CCB) SD Sharanappa questioned him,” the officer said. Police said he even visited Vidhana Soudha on July 3 after getting a visitor pass. Thipperudrappa has was booked for impersonation and trespassing, said R Srinivas Gowda, DCP, Central.

