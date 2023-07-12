Home States Karnataka

Indian Institute of Science researchers find way to make elastic semiconductors

Semiconductor devices such as transistors are contained in most electronic items and are either made of amorphous silicon or amorphous oxides, both of which are not flexible or strain tolerant. 

Published: 12th July 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

A Central Processing Unit consisting of semiconductors

Iamge used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Institute of Science has created a new low-cost, easy-to-manufactured semiconductor that could revolutionize the display industry. Researchers have found that 40% of polymer can be added to semiconductors to make them elastic in nature without deteriorating their performance. However, previous studies suggest polymer usage of only up to 1-2 %.

Semiconductor devices such as transistors are contained in most electronic items and are either made of amorphous silicon or amorphous oxides, both of which are not flexible or strain tolerant. 

“Introducing Kapton polymer to the oxide semiconductors may increase their flexibility, but in limited amounts to not compromise the semiconductor’s performance,” said IISC’s report published in the Advanced Materials Technologies called Super Flexible and High Mobility Inorganic/Organic Composite Semiconductors for Printed Electronics on Polymer Substrates.

Subho Dasgupta, co-author of the study and Associate Professor at IISC said, “Such semiconductors can be used to fabricate fully printed and flexible television screens, wearables, and large electronic billboards alongside printed organic light emitting diode display front-ends.”

Experiment and Challenges
“The flexible semiconductor was made of two materials; a water-insoluble polymer such as ethyl cellulose that provides flexibility, and indium oxide, a material that supports electronic transport properties,” revealed the study. Usually, semiconductors use sputtering (depositing thin films of different constituents on silicon wafers), however, the team at IISC used inkjet printing to deposit the material onto various flexible substrates ranging from plastics to paper.

Just like words and images printed on paper, electronic components can be printed on any surface using special functional inks containing either electrically conducting, semiconducting, or insulating materials. 
“However, sometimes it is very difficult to get a continuous and homogeneous film. Prior to high-temperature annealing, the printed semiconductor layer has to be preheated on the Kapton substrate,” said the first author Mitta Divya, former PhD student at IISC. Another challenge was the right environmental conditions under which the ink can be printed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
semiconductor elastic Indian Institute of Science
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp