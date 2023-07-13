Karnataka govt taking steps to conduct KSET soon: Higher Education Minister

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar said the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) will soon take place under the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). This year, KSET will be conducted under KEA for the first time.

The government is taking steps to conduct the test as quickly as possible so as not to inconvenience interested candidates as well as students. Meanwhile, KEA Executive Director S Ramya told TNIE that the authority was still awaiting approval from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to conduct the test. “We had initially planned on conducting the test in August.

However, we are still awaiting approval from UGC to go ahead. So, it is more likely that it may take place in September,” she said. The state equivalent of the National Eligibility Test (NET), the KCET, is conducted every year as part of requirement to become an assistant professor, with examinations conducted for 42 subjects.

While the test was routinely conducted by the University of Mysore, it has been shifted to KEA amid allegations of corruption. With approval from UGC, the university was the sole nodal agency in the state to conduct the test.

