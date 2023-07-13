Home States Karnataka

Karnataka govt taking steps to conduct KSET soon: Higher Education Minister

The government is taking steps to conduct the test as quickly as possible so as not to inconvenience interested candidates as well as students.

Published: 13th July 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

M C Sudhakar

Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU:   Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar said the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) will soon take place under the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). This year, KSET will be conducted under KEA for the first time. 

The government is taking steps to conduct the test as quickly as possible so as not to inconvenience interested candidates as well as students. Meanwhile, KEA Executive Director S Ramya told TNIE that the authority was still awaiting approval from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to conduct the test. “We had initially planned on conducting the test in August.

However, we are still awaiting approval from UGC to go ahead. So, it is more likely that it may take place in September,” she said. The state equivalent of the National Eligibility Test (NET), the KCET, is conducted every year as part of requirement to become an assistant professor, with examinations conducted for 42 subjects.

While the test was routinely conducted by the University of Mysore, it has been shifted to KEA amid allegations of corruption. With approval from UGC, the university was the sole nodal agency in the state to conduct the test.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSET Dr M C Sudhakar
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp