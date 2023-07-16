Groundwater level up in parts of Karnataka

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rejuvenation of lakes and tanks and clearing clogged water channels have significantly helped in increasing the groundwater levels in the state in the last 10 years.

According to the latest report by the Groundwater Directorate and Karnataka Groundwater Authority, the groundwater levels in 201 places went up during the period and saw a dip in 32 observatory borewells in 233 taluks under observation till 2022.

The two departments assessed the data collected during the 10-year period in the selected taluks. “The groundwater levels have increased after work on rejuvenation of lakes and tanks and filling them with water, and clearing the clogged water channels to ensure free flow of water into water bodies was taken up in Kolar, Channapattana and other taluks,” Ramachandraiah, director of the authority, told The New Sunday Express.

He said the state government, gram panchayats and local environmental activists undertook this work. A thorough study of groundwater levels is on.

The report stated that the groundwater level increased by 50.12 metres, the highest, in Kolar. Chincholli in Kalaburagi district topped the list of taluks as far as decline in the level is concerned. The level dipped by 7.42m in Chincholli.

Borewells being drilled recklessly: Official

The groundwater levels in nine taluks of Chikkamagaluru district increased between 0.38 and 11.20m. Of the seven taluks assessed in Shivamogga district, the increase was between 0.32 and 1.61m. However, the level declined by 0.53m in Thirthahalli, 0.30m in Shivamogga and 0.79m in Sagar. The report stated that the level dropped by 3.36m in east Bengaluru and increased by 14.38m in Yelahanka.

Officials from the board, however, expressed concern that groundwater is being over exploited, especially in grey areas. A thorough study of such places is needed. To address this issue, the state and central groundwater boards have plans to conduct a collective study of the groundwater table and the water level in borewells in the state, they said.

An official said the number of observatory borewells has to be increased in view of over exploitation of groundwater. Borewells are being drilled recklessly in the state with scant respect for rules and regulations, which are also not being implemented strictly.



BENGALURU: Rejuvenation of lakes and tanks and clearing clogged water channels have significantly helped in increasing the groundwater levels in the state in the last 10 years. According to the latest report by the Groundwater Directorate and Karnataka Groundwater Authority, the groundwater levels in 201 places went up during the period and saw a dip in 32 observatory borewells in 233 taluks under observation till 2022. The two departments assessed the data collected during the 10-year period in the selected taluks. “The groundwater levels have increased after work on rejuvenation of lakes and tanks and filling them with water, and clearing the clogged water channels to ensure free flow of water into water bodies was taken up in Kolar, Channapattana and other taluks,” Ramachandraiah, director of the authority, told The New Sunday Express.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said the state government, gram panchayats and local environmental activists undertook this work. A thorough study of groundwater levels is on. The report stated that the groundwater level increased by 50.12 metres, the highest, in Kolar. Chincholli in Kalaburagi district topped the list of taluks as far as decline in the level is concerned. The level dipped by 7.42m in Chincholli. Borewells being drilled recklessly: Official The groundwater levels in nine taluks of Chikkamagaluru district increased between 0.38 and 11.20m. Of the seven taluks assessed in Shivamogga district, the increase was between 0.32 and 1.61m. However, the level declined by 0.53m in Thirthahalli, 0.30m in Shivamogga and 0.79m in Sagar. The report stated that the level dropped by 3.36m in east Bengaluru and increased by 14.38m in Yelahanka. Officials from the board, however, expressed concern that groundwater is being over exploited, especially in grey areas. A thorough study of such places is needed. To address this issue, the state and central groundwater boards have plans to conduct a collective study of the groundwater table and the water level in borewells in the state, they said. An official said the number of observatory borewells has to be increased in view of over exploitation of groundwater. Borewells are being drilled recklessly in the state with scant respect for rules and regulations, which are also not being implemented strictly.