Give 24-hour free power: AAP new chief Mukhyamantri Chandru to Karnataka govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Karnataka unit’s new president, Mukhyamantri Chandru, on Saturday said the Congress in the state has not copied the guarantees of the AAP, but has stolen them.

“Their colour will be revealed in six months,” he said, after taking over as the new president of AAP Karnataka. The government should give 24-hour free electricity, appropriate support price, employment to the youth, good education, and health for the future of children, he said.

AAP Karnataka unit president

Mukhyamantri Chandru

“All of us who have voted for the corruption and mismanagement of the Congress and BJP that have ruled the country and the state so far have become usury children paying millions of crores of interest to borrowers. The nation’s debt is Rs 175 lakh crore and the state’s debt has reached Rs 5.5 lakh crore. Rs 35,000 crore has to be paid as interest. In this case, what else can we call ourselves?” he asked

Though the AAP government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the state of Delhi is providing free electricity, sustainable water, education, health, and transportation to citizens, it is still able to present a debt-free budget, he said.

The AAP leader said they are united in the grand alliance to save the Constitution and democracy. “Our goal is to wrest Karnataka from the hands of the corrupt. We are going to contest the upcoming district-taluk panchayat, BBMP and Lok Sabha elections in the state. Party workers and leaders should work day and night,” he said.

