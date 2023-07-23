I.N.D.I.A meet kicks off storm: Road to Delhi full of challenges   

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

The Bengaluru conclave of the opposition bloc which has now been christened the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or I.N.D.I.A has kicked off a political storm. The extent of its influence on national politics will become clearer as we get closer to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. But the Siddaramaiah government’s action of deputing senior IAS officers to receive political leaders attending the conclave led to a furore in the assembly, resulting in the suspension of 10 BJP MLAs and disruption of the proceedings. The opposition boycotted the proceedings in the last two days of the session that ended on Friday.

The manner in which parties handled the recent developments shows that the animosity between the ruling and opposition parties is growing. They are unwilling to put politics behind even after the May 10 assembly polls and have already started preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The session that should have witnessed a healthy debate on the issues concerning people was the victim of that politics and growing animosity. The government should have been more magnanimous in taking the opposition into confidence and not allowing the situation to escalate. Passing the Bills without adequate debate and when the House was not in order is not a good practice. It is the responsibility of those in power to take the opposition into confidence and not the other way around.

On their part, the opposition could have played a more constructive role by appointing a Leader of the Opposition and forcing the government to discuss pertinent issues. When both sides were more focused on their politics, they might have managed to prove their political point, but it was the voice of the people that got drowned in the political din.

While it is too naive to expect parties to keep politics aside, they, especially those in power, should not lose sight of their larger responsibilities. The politicisation of bureaucracy is not a good move as independent of political parties that are at the helm of affairs, it is the officers who keep the wheels of administration moving to take the government and the governance to people, despite many shortcomings and criticisms over the way it works.

At some point, the senior bureaucracy should have put its foot down to draw a line between administration and politics. They can, and they should, politely yet firmly refuse to be part of political events and focus on administration. The government’s response to the opposition’s criticism on this specific issue was far from convincing. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tried to draw a parallel between earlier instances when IAS officers were put on duty to receive politicians. Does one mistake justify another?

Challenges:

As things stand today, I.N.D.I.A can make some difference in the larger political scenario, only if the Grand Old Party is willing to make greater sacrifices and be more accommodative and not try to play the role of a big brother. That’s easier said than done for the party that is hoping for revival at the national level after its stupendous show in Karnataka. Some Congress leaders described the conclave to be a “game-changer” in the political scenario.

The parties that are part of I.N.D.I.A may not find it difficult to work with each other as long as it is only a general discussion and their common agenda of Modi-bashing, but the real challenge will be in terms of agreeing on specific issues and seat sharing. Can Congress be more accommodating in Delhi, Punjab and Gujarat to keep AAP in the bloc? Or will AAP be more magnanimous? Can TMC and Left fight together in West Bengal? What is the scenario in Kerala?

In the South, the new bloc is unlikely to have much of an impact. As for Karnataka, Janata Dal (Secular) has stayed out of the grouping and seems to be gravitating towards NDA. That was made amply clear in the way in which JDS leaders have joined hands with BJP in fighting the Congress government, both within the assembly and outside of it.

The opposition bloc leaders, who have immense political experience at their command, seem to be working diligently to draft a strategy to stop Modi from coming to power for the third consecutive term. But, for now, it looks more like optics, than substance. Needless to mention that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who may be a formidable foe for BJP in her home state, may not make much of a difference in Congress’ vote share in Karnataka or JDU’s in Bihar or SP’s UP. That’s true with most other leaders in the bloc.

Each of them has to fight their own battles on their strengths in their states, like the way they did earlier. For now, I.ND.I.A appears more like a broad ideological canvas than a formidable force on the ground to take on the BJP. That would become clearer after their subsequent meetings and a specific plan of action.

The Bengaluru conclave of the opposition bloc which has now been christened the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or I.N.D.I.A has kicked off a political storm. The extent of its influence on national politics will become clearer as we get closer to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. But the Siddaramaiah government’s action of deputing senior IAS officers to receive political leaders attending the conclave led to a furore in the assembly, resulting in the suspension of 10 BJP MLAs and disruption of the proceedings. The opposition boycotted the proceedings in the last two days of the session that ended on Friday. The manner in which parties handled the recent developments shows that the animosity between the ruling and opposition parties is growing. They are unwilling to put politics behind even after the May 10 assembly polls and have already started preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The session that should have witnessed a healthy debate on the issues concerning people was the victim of that politics and growing animosity. The government should have been more magnanimous in taking the opposition into confidence and not allowing the situation to escalate. Passing the Bills without adequate debate and when the House was not in order is not a good practice. It is the responsibility of those in power to take the opposition into confidence and not the other way around. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On their part, the opposition could have played a more constructive role by appointing a Leader of the Opposition and forcing the government to discuss pertinent issues. When both sides were more focused on their politics, they might have managed to prove their political point, but it was the voice of the people that got drowned in the political din. While it is too naive to expect parties to keep politics aside, they, especially those in power, should not lose sight of their larger responsibilities. The politicisation of bureaucracy is not a good move as independent of political parties that are at the helm of affairs, it is the officers who keep the wheels of administration moving to take the government and the governance to people, despite many shortcomings and criticisms over the way it works. At some point, the senior bureaucracy should have put its foot down to draw a line between administration and politics. They can, and they should, politely yet firmly refuse to be part of political events and focus on administration. The government’s response to the opposition’s criticism on this specific issue was far from convincing. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tried to draw a parallel between earlier instances when IAS officers were put on duty to receive politicians. Does one mistake justify another? Challenges: As things stand today, I.N.D.I.A can make some difference in the larger political scenario, only if the Grand Old Party is willing to make greater sacrifices and be more accommodative and not try to play the role of a big brother. That’s easier said than done for the party that is hoping for revival at the national level after its stupendous show in Karnataka. Some Congress leaders described the conclave to be a “game-changer” in the political scenario. The parties that are part of I.N.D.I.A may not find it difficult to work with each other as long as it is only a general discussion and their common agenda of Modi-bashing, but the real challenge will be in terms of agreeing on specific issues and seat sharing. Can Congress be more accommodating in Delhi, Punjab and Gujarat to keep AAP in the bloc? Or will AAP be more magnanimous? Can TMC and Left fight together in West Bengal? What is the scenario in Kerala? In the South, the new bloc is unlikely to have much of an impact. As for Karnataka, Janata Dal (Secular) has stayed out of the grouping and seems to be gravitating towards NDA. That was made amply clear in the way in which JDS leaders have joined hands with BJP in fighting the Congress government, both within the assembly and outside of it. The opposition bloc leaders, who have immense political experience at their command, seem to be working diligently to draft a strategy to stop Modi from coming to power for the third consecutive term. But, for now, it looks more like optics, than substance. Needless to mention that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who may be a formidable foe for BJP in her home state, may not make much of a difference in Congress’ vote share in Karnataka or JDU’s in Bihar or SP’s UP. That’s true with most other leaders in the bloc. Each of them has to fight their own battles on their strengths in their states, like the way they did earlier. For now, I.ND.I.A appears more like a broad ideological canvas than a formidable force on the ground to take on the BJP. That would become clearer after their subsequent meetings and a specific plan of action.