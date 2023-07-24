Don’t share your mobile numbers: Rapido to users

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the recent alleged sexual harassment incident with a woman commuter, bike taxi aggregator Rapido has asked its customers not to share their mobile numbers with the riders. Extending apologies to the victim, Athira Purushothaman, company representatives said the accused rider, who was allegedly involved in the sexual harassment incident on Friday, has been suspended from the platform.

Advising customers not to take the ride if the booked vehicle and the rider do not match with the details in the app, the representatives said, “This essential step ensures that customers can match the captain and vehicle details accurately, before beginning their rides. By doing so, we believe that such precautions can help prevent any unfortunate incidents and create a safer environment for all.”

A representative said that all conversations happen through a secure third-party call (masking service), ensuring privacy and safety for both parties. The customers need not share their mobile numbers. The company also asked customers not to accept the ride, if there is a mismatch between the rider and the vehicle, like what happened in the recent case.

“As part of our industry-leading practices, we conduct stringent background verification checks for all riders who join our platform. These checks are designed to identify any red flags and ensure that only trustworthy individuals become Rapido captains (riders),” the representative said.

Meanwhile, Athira thanked the Electronics City police for their swift action, by arresting the accused, Kuruvettappa, and said that as a woman, it gives hope knowing that such incidents are treated with utmost priority.

BENGALURU: Following the recent alleged sexual harassment incident with a woman commuter, bike taxi aggregator Rapido has asked its customers not to share their mobile numbers with the riders. Extending apologies to the victim, Athira Purushothaman, company representatives said the accused rider, who was allegedly involved in the sexual harassment incident on Friday, has been suspended from the platform. Advising customers not to take the ride if the booked vehicle and the rider do not match with the details in the app, the representatives said, “This essential step ensures that customers can match the captain and vehicle details accurately, before beginning their rides. By doing so, we believe that such precautions can help prevent any unfortunate incidents and create a safer environment for all.” A representative said that all conversations happen through a secure third-party call (masking service), ensuring privacy and safety for both parties. The customers need not share their mobile numbers. The company also asked customers not to accept the ride, if there is a mismatch between the rider and the vehicle, like what happened in the recent case.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “As part of our industry-leading practices, we conduct stringent background verification checks for all riders who join our platform. These checks are designed to identify any red flags and ensure that only trustworthy individuals become Rapido captains (riders),” the representative said. Meanwhile, Athira thanked the Electronics City police for their swift action, by arresting the accused, Kuruvettappa, and said that as a woman, it gives hope knowing that such incidents are treated with utmost priority.