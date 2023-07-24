Six Karnataka HC judges receive death threats, sender wants money deposited in Pakistan account

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central CEN Crime Police have laid a manhunt for the accused who has allegedly sent death threats to six judges of the Karnataka High Court and the Public Relation Officer (PRO) of the Karnataka High Court. The accused has sent a threatening message to the WhatsApp number of the High Court's Public Relations Officer (PRO).

The PRO K Muralidhar received the threat message on July 12th around 7 pm. The messages were sent to the PRO's official mobile phone number which has been provided by the High Court. An FIR was registered by the Central CEN Crime Police on July 14. The complaint has been registered against an unknown person for demanding Rs 50 lakh for issuing death threats to the six judges and the PRO.

According to the FIR (Crime Number 0561/2023), the PRO received a WhatsApp message stating that the money of Rs 50 lakh should be deposited to ABL Allied Bank Limited in Pakistan. The accused has also sent a bank account number to which the money has to be deposited.

"The names of judges mentioned in the FIR copy are Mohammad Nawaz, HT Narendra Prasad, Ashok G Nijagannavar, HP Sandesh, K Natarajan and Veerappa. The messenger has threatened to kill the six judges and the PRO through a ‘Dubai Gang' if the amount is not deposited. The threat messages are sent in Hindi, Urdu and English languages. The accused has also mentioned five mobile phone numbers along with the threat messages stating 'Yah Indian hamare aapke shooter Hain' (This Indian is our Shooter)," according to the complaint filed by the PRO.

The cybercrime officials have begun a thorough probe and are in the process of checking the details of the number from which the message was sent. The officers are also checking the details of the five mobile phone numbers which have been mentioned in the threat message.

Further investigations are on.

BENGALURU: The Central CEN Crime Police have laid a manhunt for the accused who has allegedly sent death threats to six judges of the Karnataka High Court and the Public Relation Officer (PRO) of the Karnataka High Court. The accused has sent a threatening message to the WhatsApp number of the High Court's Public Relations Officer (PRO). The PRO K Muralidhar received the threat message on July 12th around 7 pm. The messages were sent to the PRO's official mobile phone number which has been provided by the High Court. An FIR was registered by the Central CEN Crime Police on July 14. The complaint has been registered against an unknown person for demanding Rs 50 lakh for issuing death threats to the six judges and the PRO. According to the FIR (Crime Number 0561/2023), the PRO received a WhatsApp message stating that the money of Rs 50 lakh should be deposited to ABL Allied Bank Limited in Pakistan. The accused has also sent a bank account number to which the money has to be deposited.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "The names of judges mentioned in the FIR copy are Mohammad Nawaz, HT Narendra Prasad, Ashok G Nijagannavar, HP Sandesh, K Natarajan and Veerappa. The messenger has threatened to kill the six judges and the PRO through a ‘Dubai Gang' if the amount is not deposited. The threat messages are sent in Hindi, Urdu and English languages. The accused has also mentioned five mobile phone numbers along with the threat messages stating 'Yah Indian hamare aapke shooter Hain' (This Indian is our Shooter)," according to the complaint filed by the PRO. The cybercrime officials have begun a thorough probe and are in the process of checking the details of the number from which the message was sent. The officers are also checking the details of the five mobile phone numbers which have been mentioned in the threat message. Further investigations are on.