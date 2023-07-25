Conspiracy hatched to destabilise Congress govt in Karnataka: DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/BELAGAVI: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said that they are aware of the conspiracies to destabilise the Congress government in Karnataka. “I have information from our sources. Instead of Bengaluru, they have gone there for strategising,” Shivakumar said responding to a media person’s question on politicians allegedly visiting Singapore to plan a strategy to destabilise the Congress government in the state. “We know who is doing what,” the DyCM said.

Meanwhile, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi said that the Congress should consider the matter very seriously as it is impossible to predict what the BJP could do for the sake of power. Speaking to reporters in Belagavi on Monday, Satish said the BJP leaders would certainly never sit quietly and could resort to any kind of tactic against the Congress government. Since it was impossible to predict anything in politics, it is better for the Congress to take precautionary measures to face the situation, he said.

While stating that the meetings were taking place in Mumbai continuously (by BJP), he said, they (BJP) did it with Shiva Sena first followed by NCP in Maharashtra, and also indulged in politics in Madhya Pradesh for the sake of power. But their plans failed to yield results in Telangana, he said, adding that the BJP never came to power by the people’s mandate.

He said politics was a 24X7 job and none of the leaders could quit mid-way. Former chief minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy may have gone to Singapore or not, but it was difficult to say anything about him, he said. “Our party leaders, mainly Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar should think seriously about the ongoing developments. I am confident that the CM and DyCM are efficient enough to handle any kind of crisis in politics,” he added. Responding to a question, Satish said it is common that some legislators who missed to make it to the cabinet turned upset and it would happen in all political parties.

JDS hit back at the Congress and termed it as a strategy to divert attention from other issues. JDS MLC TA Sharavana said Congress leaders are trying to unnecessarily blame others to divert attention from other issues, including allegations related to the NICE project and senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad’s remarks. “We will sit in the opposition and work as responsible opposition party to expose them.

If they have any information about (conspiracy against government) they should make it public as the Intelligence Department is with the CM. Instead of vague statements, they should reveal the names of the leaders,” he said. The JDS MLC said Kumaraswamy along with his family members is visiting Iceland and not Singapore. It is a family visit and has nothing to do with politics and it was planned many days back, he said.

