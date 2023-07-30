Karnataka distant No 2 in all India estimation with 563 tigers

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The number of tigers in Karnataka has increased to 563, which is 39 more than the 2018 census. But the state continues to remain in the second position in the all-India tiger estimation 2022 report released on the occasion of International Tiger Day on Saturday. With 785 tigers, Madhya Pradesh retains its No 1 position.

The gap between the two states, which was only two in 2018, has increased to 222 with MP recording a robust figure. Uttarakhand ranks third with 560 tigers. Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre said, “It is heartening to note that the number of tigers in Karnataka has increased from 524 in 2018 to 563 in the 2022 census, making the state the second highest tiger reserve in the country.”

Karnataka must learn from MP: Ex-PCCF

Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre said, “It is heartening to note that the number of tigers in Karnataka has increased from 524 in 2018 to 563 in the 2022 census, making the state second highest tiger reserve in the country.”

The minister appreciated the forest department’s efforts in creating a climate conducive for the conservation of tigers. As per the report, Karnataka shows a 7.44% growth as against MP’s 49.23% and Uttarakhand’s 26.69%.

While the state government is happy with the report, experts pointed out that the efforts made by it are not enough. The growth rate in the last four years is what MP has shown in just one year. Karnataka should learn forest management and protection practices from MP, they said. The Western Ghats region accounted for a low growth with 1,087 tigers in 2022 when compared to 1,439 in central India and Eastern Ghats regions.

Subhash Malkhade, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, told TNSE that his department is happy with the report. An analysis will be done. The department is expecting the numbers to rise further. New strategies will be prepared as Bandipur and Nagarahole cannot house more tigers.

BK Singh, retired PCCF, said Karnataka must learn from MP which has secured its forests and wildlife sanctuaries. Rampant poaching and habitat loss are the main reasons for the decline in the number of tigers.

Avani Kumar Verma, retired PCCF, said there is nothing to rejoice. In fact, it’s time to look into the situation objectively. Compared to other states, Karnataka has not shown the required rise in the number of tigers in the last four years. This shows there is pressure on its forests.

Experts in the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change pointed out that habitat fragmentation leads to a decline in the number of tigers. Karnataka has been reporting many cases of tiger deaths and also cases of capture and injuries, which also have an impact on reproduction cycles.

A forest official said the department should focus on improving the prey base in Bhadra, BRT, Kudremukh and Kali reserves where more tigers can be housed. There are other reasons for the drop in numbers, which include a shortage of ground staff, a lack of scientific approach, and poor funding from the state and union governments.

BENGALURU: The number of tigers in Karnataka has increased to 563, which is 39 more than the 2018 census. But the state continues to remain in the second position in the all-India tiger estimation 2022 report released on the occasion of International Tiger Day on Saturday. With 785 tigers, Madhya Pradesh retains its No 1 position. The gap between the two states, which was only two in 2018, has increased to 222 with MP recording a robust figure. Uttarakhand ranks third with 560 tigers. Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre said, “It is heartening to note that the number of tigers in Karnataka has increased from 524 in 2018 to 563 in the 2022 census, making the state the second highest tiger reserve in the country.” Karnataka must learn from MP: Ex-PCCFgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre said, “It is heartening to note that the number of tigers in Karnataka has increased from 524 in 2018 to 563 in the 2022 census, making the state second highest tiger reserve in the country.” The minister appreciated the forest department’s efforts in creating a climate conducive for the conservation of tigers. As per the report, Karnataka shows a 7.44% growth as against MP’s 49.23% and Uttarakhand’s 26.69%. While the state government is happy with the report, experts pointed out that the efforts made by it are not enough. The growth rate in the last four years is what MP has shown in just one year. Karnataka should learn forest management and protection practices from MP, they said. The Western Ghats region accounted for a low growth with 1,087 tigers in 2022 when compared to 1,439 in central India and Eastern Ghats regions. Subhash Malkhade, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, told TNSE that his department is happy with the report. An analysis will be done. The department is expecting the numbers to rise further. New strategies will be prepared as Bandipur and Nagarahole cannot house more tigers. BK Singh, retired PCCF, said Karnataka must learn from MP which has secured its forests and wildlife sanctuaries. Rampant poaching and habitat loss are the main reasons for the decline in the number of tigers. Avani Kumar Verma, retired PCCF, said there is nothing to rejoice. In fact, it’s time to look into the situation objectively. Compared to other states, Karnataka has not shown the required rise in the number of tigers in the last four years. This shows there is pressure on its forests. Experts in the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change pointed out that habitat fragmentation leads to a decline in the number of tigers. Karnataka has been reporting many cases of tiger deaths and also cases of capture and injuries, which also have an impact on reproduction cycles. A forest official said the department should focus on improving the prey base in Bhadra, BRT, Kudremukh and Kali reserves where more tigers can be housed. There are other reasons for the drop in numbers, which include a shortage of ground staff, a lack of scientific approach, and poor funding from the state and union governments.