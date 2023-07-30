Home States Karnataka

Maharashtra ATS probes trial bomb blast in Amboli forest area 

During interrogation, these suspects disclosed that they have links with ISIS, after which, they were taken into custody by the Maharashtra ATS.

Published: 30th July 2023 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Bomb, Dynamite

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested suspected terrorists and launched an inquiry into a trial bomb blast in the forest area of Amboli village attached to the border area of Belagavi district. The sleuths are gathering details of the conspiracy.

Sources said that Pune ATS sleuths had arrested Mohmmad Imran alias Amir Abdul Hameed Khan and Mohammad Yunis Mohmmad Yakub Saki. The ATS team is also said to have visited Nippani and Sankeshwar of Belagavi to collect information.

The police from the Kothrud area of Pune had arrested the suspected terrorists, assuming they were bike thieves. 

During interrogation, these suspects disclosed that they have links with ISIS, after which, they were taken into custody by the Maharashtra ATS. They told investigators that they had conducted a trial blast in the dense forests of Amboli village. 

Since the suspects had travelled to Amboli from Kolhapur via Nippani, Sankeshwar of Belagavi district, the police checked the route details on July 27.

However, the Belagavi district police clarified that the Karnataka police were not informed by the Maharashtra police about the ATS team visiting Belagavi, and were also told that the ATS team had not visited Belagavi district.

