Activists protest against Manipur violence at St Francis Xavier’s Cathedral in Bengaluru

More than 1,000 people gathered at St Francis Xavier’s Cathedral in the city to protest against the atrocities being committed against women in Manipur. 

Published: 31st July 2023 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

People protest against the atrocities on women and violence in Manipur, in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  More than 1,000 people gathered at St Francis Xavier’s Cathedral in the city to protest against the atrocities being committed against women in Manipur. The protesters called for strict protection of women’s rights in the northeastern state. Many activists, civil society groups and citizens participated in the peaceful gathering held on Sunday, wearing black. 

Prominent human rights activist and founder of Global Concern of India Brinda Adige said, “We need peace, relief and restorative justice for women of Manipur, and the government needs to act now.” She has been quite vocal about the heinous crimes committed against women in the state and also around the country. 

The protest was organised by the Women’s Commission, the Archdiocese of Bangalore and the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India for Women. A memorandum was also signed by the participants, which will be sent to the President of India, the governor, the chairman of the National Commission for Women and district magistrate. 

The memorandum read, “We are horrified and anguished by the disturbing silence and apathy of the state machinery meant to protect citizens and enforce laws. Women were stripped, physically and sexually assaulted and gang raped in Manipur.” The signatories demanded that the perpetrators of this violence be 
duly punished.

