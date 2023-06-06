Govt staff in Karnataka give up BPL cards fearing scrutiny

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

KOPPAL: In a surprise development, instances of government staffers returning their BPL cards have increased in the Koppal district over the last few weeks. Many officials across the state are alleged to have illegally possessed BPL cards and surrendered them from time to time. But this trend has been increasing more recently after the new government announced its guarantees.

It is learnt that the beneficiaries of guarantee schemes are required to go through an ID check, and it is possible that the officials at the Food and Civil Supplies Department could identify fake IDs. Many government employees allegedly show low income and secure BPL cards. Upon return of the cards, they are penalised, depending on the benefits availed and the time the card was in their possession.

A senior official from the Koppal district administration said that in the last one month, 22 government employees, of which four were from the police department have returned their BPL cards. “Depending on the time period, we have fined them between Rs 1,000 and Rs 10,000. In the last six months, we have received 234 cards from various government employees and individuals. So far, a fine amount to the tune of Rs 7 lakh has been recovered from such offenders,” explained the official.

“After the announcement of the guarantee schemes, it becomes important to have documents and also have a linkage in case it is demanded. For instance, linking of PAN card and Aadhaar is an added advantage for the beneficiaries of Gruha Lakshmi scheme, where the woman owner of the house will get Rs 2,000,” he added.

Several activists have been demanding the government to identify and punish those who have acquired BPL cards illegally. “The government schemes must reach the right beneficiary and not those who already have enough money and got the card illegally,” suggested an activist.

KOPPAL: In a surprise development, instances of government staffers returning their BPL cards have increased in the Koppal district over the last few weeks. Many officials across the state are alleged to have illegally possessed BPL cards and surrendered them from time to time. But this trend has been increasing more recently after the new government announced its guarantees. It is learnt that the beneficiaries of guarantee schemes are required to go through an ID check, and it is possible that the officials at the Food and Civil Supplies Department could identify fake IDs. Many government employees allegedly show low income and secure BPL cards. Upon return of the cards, they are penalised, depending on the benefits availed and the time the card was in their possession. A senior official from the Koppal district administration said that in the last one month, 22 government employees, of which four were from the police department have returned their BPL cards. “Depending on the time period, we have fined them between Rs 1,000 and Rs 10,000. In the last six months, we have received 234 cards from various government employees and individuals. So far, a fine amount to the tune of Rs 7 lakh has been recovered from such offenders,” explained the official.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “After the announcement of the guarantee schemes, it becomes important to have documents and also have a linkage in case it is demanded. For instance, linking of PAN card and Aadhaar is an added advantage for the beneficiaries of Gruha Lakshmi scheme, where the woman owner of the house will get Rs 2,000,” he added. Several activists have been demanding the government to identify and punish those who have acquired BPL cards illegally. “The government schemes must reach the right beneficiary and not those who already have enough money and got the card illegally,” suggested an activist.