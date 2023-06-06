JDS, BJP likely to work together to take on Congress govt in LS elections

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a poor show in the recent Karnataka Assembly elections, the Janata Dal (Secular), apart from preparing for the elections to the BBMP and zilla and taluk panchayats, may consider the possibility of joining hands with the BJP to take on the Congress government. The regional party won 19 seats in the Assembly elections.

“It all depends on the outcome of the BBMP and ZP/TP polls. It is too early to judge whether JDS will go all alone in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections or ally with like-minded parties,” a JDS leader told The New Indian Express.

But senior JDS leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy’s recent visit to New Delhi has created a buzz in corridors of power with a few informed sources saying that he might have held talks with BJP top brass leaders. The JDS had fought the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in an alliance with the Congress and both parties managed to win one seat each — Hassan (JDS) and Bengaluru Rural (Congress). Since their secular vote base was similar, it might have led to the defeat. But an alliance with BJP in 6-8 seats, direct or tacitly, might benefit both the parties to some extent, feel political pundits.

Kumaraswamy might have also held deliberations with BJP leaders in the national capital to explore the possibility of JDS and BJP working together to take on the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government.

Meanwhile, the BJP is yet to select its Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. Former CM Bsavaraj Bommai had recently said that the appointment of LoP will be done before the commencement of the Assembly session. The Budget session will start on July 3. The JDS and BJP may also coordinate and corner the government on certain issues.

BENGALURU: After a poor show in the recent Karnataka Assembly elections, the Janata Dal (Secular), apart from preparing for the elections to the BBMP and zilla and taluk panchayats, may consider the possibility of joining hands with the BJP to take on the Congress government. The regional party won 19 seats in the Assembly elections. “It all depends on the outcome of the BBMP and ZP/TP polls. It is too early to judge whether JDS will go all alone in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections or ally with like-minded parties,” a JDS leader told The New Indian Express. But senior JDS leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy’s recent visit to New Delhi has created a buzz in corridors of power with a few informed sources saying that he might have held talks with BJP top brass leaders. The JDS had fought the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in an alliance with the Congress and both parties managed to win one seat each — Hassan (JDS) and Bengaluru Rural (Congress). Since their secular vote base was similar, it might have led to the defeat. But an alliance with BJP in 6-8 seats, direct or tacitly, might benefit both the parties to some extent, feel political pundits.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Kumaraswamy might have also held deliberations with BJP leaders in the national capital to explore the possibility of JDS and BJP working together to take on the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government. Meanwhile, the BJP is yet to select its Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. Former CM Bsavaraj Bommai had recently said that the appointment of LoP will be done before the commencement of the Assembly session. The Budget session will start on July 3. The JDS and BJP may also coordinate and corner the government on certain issues.