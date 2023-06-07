Home States Karnataka

Dowry case after divorce notice maintainable: Karnataka HC

The counsel of the petitioner contended that the woman has filed a case as a counter to the legal notice sent to her.

Published: 07th June 2023 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The decision of a coordinate bench holding that a criminal case filed by a woman alleging cruelty and dowry harassment against her husband and in-laws would lose significance if it is filed after receiving a divorce notice, defeating the very purpose of Section 498A of the IPC or even complaints made under Section 12 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, according to the High Court of Karnataka.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while dismissing a petition filed by man questioning the criminal proceedings initiated by his wife. Citing the order by the coordinate bench of the high court in a similar case in April 2023, the counsel of the petitioner submitted that the FIR should be quashed on the sole ground that it has been registered after receipt of the notice seeking dissolution of marriage.

The counsel of the petitioner contended that the woman has filed a case as a counter to the legal notice sent to her. There are no actions that would amount to offences under Section 498A of the IPC. The case loses its significance as it has been registered after the divorce notice had been sent, the counsel argued.

The court, however, said if the hyper-technical contention stated is accepted, it would act against the interests of women and the reason for which the provision was added. The court said the statements recorded during investigation of the complaint filed by the woman clearly indicate that an offence has been committed. The petitioner has also been accused of violating  Section 307 (attempt to murder).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka HCDowry
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp