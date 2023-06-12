Home States Karnataka

Giant African Snails haunt the estates of North Kodagu

“During pre-monsoon, I spotted a couple of Giant African Snails on coffee plants and I got rid of them.

Published: 12th June 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2023 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Giant African Snails feed on leaves and a branch of coffee plants in Handli village

Giant African Snails feed on leaves and a branch of coffee plants in Handli village

By Prajna G R
Express News Service

MADIKERI:  With the arrival of the monsoon, coffee growers of Handli village near Shanivarasanthe in north Kodagu are fighting a harmful invasive species. The Giant African Snails have invaded a majority of the estates in the village with coffee growers struggling to rid the estates of these pests.

“During pre-monsoon, I spotted a couple of Giant African Snails on coffee plants and I got rid of them. Now, there is an army of these pests and they are destroying my crops — coffee, pepper vines and plantains,” Suresh Babu, a coffee grower, told TNIE. 

The snails feed on stems, leaves and creepers. The farmers rued that the snails multiply quickly and there seems to be no solution in sight to get rid of them. “We are now hiring labourers to remove these snails from the plants. However, this is a disgusting job and we have to pay extra to labourers. A majority of the labourers do not want to take up this task as these snails are slimy,” said Kumar, another grower. 

The residents explained that the attacks from these snails across estates have been reported every year during the wet season for five years now.  While the government provided some compensation and remedy during the previous years, it is not the case now, said another coffee grower.   

“There needs to be a scientific solution to this problem.  Coffee Board scientists have to come up with a permanent solution to rid the estates of these snails even as government support to the affected growers is the need of the hour,” concluded Kumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
monsoonCoffee growersGiant african snails
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp