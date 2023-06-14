Ashwath ahead in race for BJP state president, Yatnal LoP

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the legislative session in July approaching, the BJP is likely to finalise the names for leader of opposition and party state president by the end of this week. The high command is in favour of a Lingayat-Vokkaliga combination for the top posts, party sources said. More than a month after the Assembly election results came in, BJP is yet to pick their leader of opposition from 66 MLAs.

However, BJP state leaders have indicated that the party top brass will announce names in the next couple of days. A BJP leader told TNIE that the high command should announce the names without delay. Top leaders had a few names in their mind and they have taken feedback from party MLAs, MLCs, district presidents and other leaders, the leader said.

BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel’s term ended in August 2022. Because of the Assembly elections, he term was extended. “After four years, BJP will be getting a new party president. The names of former ministers Sunil Kumar and Dr CN Ashwath Narayana are doing the rounds, with the latter ahead in the race as party state chief.”

Party sources said that the high command may pick Vijayapura MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal , a Lingayat, as leader of opposition in the Assembly. Another BJP MLA Aravind Bellad, also a Lingayat, is in the contest.

Sources also said the party high command wants a Lingayat-Vokkaliga combination as it is important for them to keep the voters from these communities happy. “Assembly polls have shown that the Vokkaliga votes have moved from JDS to Congress, while a section of Lingayat voters have moved away from BJP. Also, by choosing Ashwath Narayana from Malleswaram and Yatnal from Vijayapura in North Karnataka, the party can have a stronghold region-wise,” sources said.

