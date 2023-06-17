Reversing policies: BJP says Congress wants to make Karnataka ‘mini-Pakistan’ 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP on Friday slammed the Congress government for reversing the policies of the previous government and accused it of trying to turn Karnataka into a "mini-Pakistan."Former minister and BJP MLA R Ashoka told reporters that BJP will not allow Congress to misuse the mandate given by people. Questioning the state government's decision to undo the amendments to the Anti-Conversion Law, he asked what is wrong with the policy to prevent forcible conversions and allow conversions as per law. Congress goes to any extent for vote bank politics and its government is making changes in the law to appease a particular community, he alleged. He said the BJP government had amended the APMC Act to allow farmers to sell their produce in any part of the country and not just at APMC yards, but now the Congress government is undoing those changes to help middlemen. The government has failed to implement its pre-poll guarantees and there is talk of industries moving to other states because of power tariff hikes, he said. On the state government's allegations against the Centre for not providing rice for Anna Bhagya scheme, Ashoka asked whether they think "the Centre is like their in-laws' place to provide whatever they ask. Tomorrow, if they want to sell Karnataka, can the Centre agree to it?" The state government requires over Rs 1,10,000 crore to implement all its guarantees and that will push the state to bankruptcy. He said BJP leaders will hold a meeting to discuss their planned protest against the decisions of the state government on June 20.