Home States Karnataka

After Karnataka poll loss, will BJP look to Union minister Pralhad Joshi as fall guy?

“It may be recalled that a video had gone viral on May 5, of Santhosh saying the party has to depend more on Hindutva than on Lingayat support.

Published: 23rd June 2023 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo | PTI)

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (File Photo | PTI)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:   BJP circles were abuzz that the persons responsible for the party’s poor show in the Karnataka elections are National General Secretary (Org) B L Santhosh and Union minister Pralhad Joshi, but the question is: Who will be the fall guy? 

Sources say that if there is to be any punishment, Santhosh may escape the axe, but the party may not hesitate to sacrifice Pralhad Joshi. Punishing Joshi may help stem Lingayat anger against the BJP, that is being seen as a party with a Brahmin-dominated leadership. Incidentally, both Santhosh and Joshi are Brahmins. 

“It may be recalled that a video had gone viral on May 5, of Santhosh saying the party has to depend more on Hindutva than on Lingayat support. There was also Lingayat anger against the BJP after BS Yediyurappa was forced to step down, and former CM Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi were denied seats,” said a leader who has been with the party for more than three decades.

Sources said the party may prefer to make Joshi the scapegoat, in a bid to save Santhosh. The charge will be that he did not warn party leaders that dropping 75-plus names from the list will not yield good results, and other lapses in leadership, the source added.

While dropping legislators’ names, the party had used a yardstick to exclude those who were given tickets four or more times. The same yardstick will be used to drop Joshi, who has been a parliamentarian for four terms. BJP State General Secretary Ravi Kumar said, “There has been no discussion in any party forum about dropping Pralhad Joshi. We have introspected on the setback at meetings, and sent a report to the central leadership that it’s a collective failure. The issue of ticket distribution, Shettar and Savadi being denied tickets, reservation failure and other issues have already been discussed.’’

Sources said the issue of adjustment politics is also being spoken about by Santhosh’s followers. “The allegation against former CMs Yediyurappa and Bommai is adjustment politics. While Yediyurappa was blamed for rejecting the name of his son B Y Vijayendra to contest from Varuna, it was pointed out that as CM, Bommai never took up allegations of illegalities against Congress leaders to their logical end on the Arkavathy ‘re-do’ issue, solar power allotment issue or teacher and police recruitments.’’ 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Pralhad Joshi Karnataka elections
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp