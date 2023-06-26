Kannada actor Suraj Kumar loses leg in accident

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Kannada matinee idol Dr Rajkumar’s relative and actor Suraj Kumar aka Dhruwan was seriously injured in a road accident on the Mysuru-Gundlupet highway near Begur in Gundlupet taluk on Saturday.

Sources say the doctors have amputated Suraj’s right leg which was badly damaged in the accident. He is the son of film producer S A Srinivas, who is the brother of film producer late Parvathamma Rajkumar. Suraj had changed his name as Dhruwan to enter the film industry.

Suraj was riding his bike on the highway when he was hit by a tipper near Hirikati Gate in Gundlupet taluk around 4 pm and suffered serious injuries on his right leg. Police said Suraj who is residing in Mysuru was travelling to Ooty on his bike when he lost control while overtaking a tractor and hit an oncoming tipper lorry.He was immediately rushed to the Manipal Hospital in Mysuru where the doctors performed below-knee amputation surgery on the right leg as a life-saving procedure.

MYSURU: Kannada matinee idol Dr Rajkumar’s relative and actor Suraj Kumar aka Dhruwan was seriously injured in a road accident on the Mysuru-Gundlupet highway near Begur in Gundlupet taluk on Saturday. Sources say the doctors have amputated Suraj’s right leg which was badly damaged in the accident. He is the son of film producer S A Srinivas, who is the brother of film producer late Parvathamma Rajkumar. Suraj had changed his name as Dhruwan to enter the film industry. Suraj was riding his bike on the highway when he was hit by a tipper near Hirikati Gate in Gundlupet taluk around 4 pm and suffered serious injuries on his right leg. Police said Suraj who is residing in Mysuru was travelling to Ooty on his bike when he lost control while overtaking a tractor and hit an oncoming tipper lorry.He was immediately rushed to the Manipal Hospital in Mysuru where the doctors performed below-knee amputation surgery on the right leg as a life-saving procedure.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });