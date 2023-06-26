Home States Karnataka

Karnataka man slits friend’s throat, drinks his blood for 'revenge'

The accused, Vijay Kumar, hailing from Bathalapalle, and Maresh from Madanpalle, reside in Chintamani town and are both drivers. 

Published: 26th June 2023 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Blood

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHIKKABALLAPUR:  A man took his friend to an isolated place and tried to drink his blood after making a small cut on his neck. The incident occurred at Suddapalli Cross of Chintamani taluk in Kolar district, and the police arrested two persons in this connection.

The accused, Vijay Kumar, hailing from Bathalapalle, and Maresh from Madanpalle, reside in Chintamani town and are both drivers. Sources said that recently, Vijay came to know that Maresh allegedly had a relationship with his wife.

He wanted to avenge the humiliation and hatched plans to kill his friend. Accordingly, he invited Maresh, took him to an isolated place, made a small incision on the neck and drank the blood oozing from the wound.

As he was performing the act, he asked Maresh to videograph the entire incident on the mobile phone. The incident occurred three days ago. The police arrested Vijay and another person. Maresh is out of danger.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
man slits friend’s throat man drinks friends blood
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp