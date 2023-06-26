Karnataka man slits friend’s throat, drinks his blood for 'revenge'

By Express News Service

CHIKKABALLAPUR: A man took his friend to an isolated place and tried to drink his blood after making a small cut on his neck. The incident occurred at Suddapalli Cross of Chintamani taluk in Kolar district, and the police arrested two persons in this connection.

The accused, Vijay Kumar, hailing from Bathalapalle, and Maresh from Madanpalle, reside in Chintamani town and are both drivers. Sources said that recently, Vijay came to know that Maresh allegedly had a relationship with his wife.

He wanted to avenge the humiliation and hatched plans to kill his friend. Accordingly, he invited Maresh, took him to an isolated place, made a small incision on the neck and drank the blood oozing from the wound.

As he was performing the act, he asked Maresh to videograph the entire incident on the mobile phone. The incident occurred three days ago. The police arrested Vijay and another person. Maresh is out of danger.

CHIKKABALLAPUR: A man took his friend to an isolated place and tried to drink his blood after making a small cut on his neck. The incident occurred at Suddapalli Cross of Chintamani taluk in Kolar district, and the police arrested two persons in this connection. The accused, Vijay Kumar, hailing from Bathalapalle, and Maresh from Madanpalle, reside in Chintamani town and are both drivers. Sources said that recently, Vijay came to know that Maresh allegedly had a relationship with his wife. He wanted to avenge the humiliation and hatched plans to kill his friend. Accordingly, he invited Maresh, took him to an isolated place, made a small incision on the neck and drank the blood oozing from the wound.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As he was performing the act, he asked Maresh to videograph the entire incident on the mobile phone. The incident occurred three days ago. The police arrested Vijay and another person. Maresh is out of danger.