Woman in Karnataka hurls stone at bus which didn’t stop for her, made to pay up Rs 5,000

Published: 27th June 2023 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: In a shocking incident, a woman hurled a stone and shattered a window pane of a bus in Koppal district on Sunday night. The incident was reported in Lingapur village. The bus crew summoned the woman to the police station and made her pay for the damage.

The bus (KA 35 F 252), which was heading from Koppal to Hosapete, did not stop as it was a non-stop bus. Enraged by the driver’s decision not stopping the bus for her, despite her and two others trying to flag it down, Lakshmi hurled a stone.

According to Lakshmi, she was waiting for a bus to Hosapete for a long and it was raining. Many buses which passed earlier too did not stop despite seeing three women at the bus stand. “I was angry and hurled a stone when the driver did not stop. We were waiting for more than two hours,” she said.

The state transport corporation officials have fined the woman Rs 5,000 for damaging the window pane. She was taken to the police station, but no case was filed. “We run non-stop buses and there is no way we pick up passengers in between. There were passengers sitting near the window where the stone was thrown. What if someone had gone injured?” asked a crew member.

Interestingly, after visiting the police station and being warned, Lakshmi travelled in the same bus to Hosapete. “Nobody should take law into their hands and damage government property. There is an increase in the number of women passengers after the Shakti scheme was launched by the state government. Maybe after a few months, the rush will come down. Passengers should cooperate till it becomes normal,” the official said.

