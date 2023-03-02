Degree students can now switch colleges mid-way in Karnataka

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Degree students studying in colleges affiliated with public universities can now seamlessly switch colleges under the same university or even to those under another public university, but at the beginning of each of the four years in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. A government order has been issued to this effect.

Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said on Wednesday that the universities have been instructed that this should be facilitated through the Unified University and College Management System (UUCMS) at the start of each academic year — meaning, students will be able to opt for a transfer at the beginning of the first, third, fifth or seventh semesters.

According to sources within the education department, details like fee payments will be settled by the respective universities and colleges through the UUCMS software. In cases where students have subjects that they have not passed, details on these as well as credits will be transferred to the new college.

The students will also be allowed to exit a course mid-way and rejoin after a gap of a few years, as per the NEP 2020.

Dept to use Academic Bank of Credits

The department will make use of the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) to track credits of each student during a course and even after exiting a course. Academic credits will also be considered in terms of what certificate a student will receive while exiting a course. If a student wishes to rejoin a course, they can do so within seven years from the date they were admitted (in the first semester).

Students who have completed two semesters will be awarded the equivalent qualification of a certificate course; those completing four semesters will be given a diploma certificate; those completing six semesters will be given a graduate degree; and those completing eight semesters will be given a graduate honours degree.



BENGALURU: Degree students studying in colleges affiliated with public universities can now seamlessly switch colleges under the same university or even to those under another public university, but at the beginning of each of the four years in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. A government order has been issued to this effect. Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said on Wednesday that the universities have been instructed that this should be facilitated through the Unified University and College Management System (UUCMS) at the start of each academic year — meaning, students will be able to opt for a transfer at the beginning of the first, third, fifth or seventh semesters. According to sources within the education department, details like fee payments will be settled by the respective universities and colleges through the UUCMS software. In cases where students have subjects that they have not passed, details on these as well as credits will be transferred to the new college.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The students will also be allowed to exit a course mid-way and rejoin after a gap of a few years, as per the NEP 2020. Dept to use Academic Bank of Credits The department will make use of the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) to track credits of each student during a course and even after exiting a course. Academic credits will also be considered in terms of what certificate a student will receive while exiting a course. If a student wishes to rejoin a course, they can do so within seven years from the date they were admitted (in the first semester). Students who have completed two semesters will be awarded the equivalent qualification of a certificate course; those completing four semesters will be given a diploma certificate; those completing six semesters will be given a graduate degree; and those completing eight semesters will be given a graduate honours degree.