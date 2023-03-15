Home States Karnataka

Affidavit on Classes 5, 8 exam syllabus to be filed  

The court was hearing the appeal filed by the state government against quashing the circular for board assessment, by a single judge. 

Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Tuesday informed the Karnataka High Court that it will file an affidavit through the officer concerned, stating that questions would be from the prescribed textbooks and syllabus for examinations to be conducted by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) for Classes 5 and 8 students for the academic year 2022-23. 

The division bench of Justice G Narendar and Justice Ashok S Kinagi adjourned the hearing to Wednesday, after recording the submission made to that effect by Additional Advocate-General Dhyan Chinnappa. 

During the hearing, counsel of the petitioner KV Dhananjaya, representing the Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association Karnataka, argued that students of their schools have not studied several portions mentioned in the ‘Kalika Chetarike’ booklet. However, the state government is framing questions which are not from the textbooks, he argued. 

Countering it, Dhyan Chinnappa argued that nothing is out of syllabus. Even model question papers were prepared from within the prescribed syllabus and textbooks, and suggestions sought, but the petitioners have not responded to them. We reiterate that questions would be within the prescribed textbooks and syllabus. Even if by chance some questions fall outside the syllabus, then marks would be awarded to the students, he argued. 

Again, the petitioner’s counsel contended that questions from outside the syllabus would impact children. The court asked that when the outcome of the exam has no consequences, as no one would be detained, how will it affect children. The petitioner’s counsel replied that it would affect them as they are young children. The court said a senior officer, like a secretary or commissioner, is required to file an affidavit stating that question papers would be from the prescribed textbook and syllabus. The state government agreed to this. 

