Azaan row: Bajrang Dal, VHP workers sprinkle gomutra at DC’s office

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal workers on Monday sprinkled gomutra in what they claimed to be a purification ritual of the platform at the DC’s office where a Muslim youth recited azaan (a Muslim call for prayer) while protesting against the statement of BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa on azaan.

Even though the police tried to stop the VHP and Bajrang Dal workers, they managed to sprinkle the gomutra. Last week, the police booked a preventive case against the youth who recited azaan during a protest. The VHP and Bajrang Dal workers alleged that the azaan was recited by “communal forces” to disturb peace in the city. They demanded action against those who are behind the incident. The workers alleged that the rights given under the Constitution have been misused. They also protested the release of the youth.

Bajrang Dal leader Rajesh Gowda said, "Everybody has the right to protest. But, by reciting azaan in front of the DC’s office, they showed communal fanaticism. This is not a place to recite azaan. Hence, we purified the place."

The youth had recited azaan at a protest last Friday against MLA Eshwarappa over his remarks on azaan. The police warned the youth and let him off. The video of the youth reciting azaan was shared on social media platforms.

SHIVAMOGGA: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal workers on Monday sprinkled gomutra in what they claimed to be a purification ritual of the platform at the DC’s office where a Muslim youth recited azaan (a Muslim call for prayer) while protesting against the statement of BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa on azaan. Even though the police tried to stop the VHP and Bajrang Dal workers, they managed to sprinkle the gomutra. Last week, the police booked a preventive case against the youth who recited azaan during a protest. The VHP and Bajrang Dal workers alleged that the azaan was recited by “communal forces” to disturb peace in the city. They demanded action against those who are behind the incident. The workers alleged that the rights given under the Constitution have been misused. They also protested the release of the youth. Bajrang Dal leader Rajesh Gowda said, "Everybody has the right to protest. But, by reciting azaan in front of the DC’s office, they showed communal fanaticism. This is not a place to recite azaan. Hence, we purified the place." googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The youth had recited azaan at a protest last Friday against MLA Eshwarappa over his remarks on azaan. The police warned the youth and let him off. The video of the youth reciting azaan was shared on social media platforms.