Modi flagging off ‘half-baked’ Metro line: Karnataka Congress

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala accused the State Government of doing injustice to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes by not sending a proposal to the Centre on increasing their reservation.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, the Congress leader said the State Government’s announcement on increasing reservation for the SCs from 15% to 17% and the STs from 3% to 7 % will not have any value until it is included in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution. “There is no use of the announcement. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and union ministers from Karnataka should resign,” he said.

Surjewala questioned why PM Narendra Modi is inaugurating Whitefield Metro Line on March 25 when the project is not complete.

Former Deputy chief minister G Parameshwara said the BJP leaders kept talking about increasing the reservation, but the government deceived them by not sending a proposal to the Centre.

“A complete clampdown has been instituted by the Bommai government from anyone even entering the

stations to take a picture of this half-baked work,” Parameshwara added.

PM to inaugurate Whitefield metro line on March 25, address rally in Davanagere

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Whitefield Line of Namma Metro in Bengaluru on March 25 (Saturday) and travel by metro. The PM will be in Karnataka on Saturday to take part in various programmes in Bengaluru, Chikkaballapur and Davanagere. Modi will arrive at the HAL Airport in Bengaluru in the morning and travel by helicopter to Chikkaballapur to inaugurate Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research.

The PM will fly back to Bengaluru in the afternoon to inaugurate the Whitefield Metro Line and will ride in the metro. Modi will then proceed to Davanagere and address a public meeting, proceed to Shivamogga and emplane for Delhi from the new Shivamogga airport, according to an official press release.

The BJP’s Vijay Sankalpa Yatra will culminate in Davanagere and nearly 10 lakh people are expected to attend the rally to be addressed by the prime minister.

