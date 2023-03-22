Home States Karnataka

Shah to inaugurate RRU S’mogga campus on Friday, says MP

These courses will be launched in August this year.

Published: 22nd March 2023 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the third campus of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) at Navule near here virtually on Friday. MP B Y Raghavendra stated in a press release on Tuesday that the campus is set up on eight acres of land. Shah will virtually inaugurate it at the Old Kendriya Vidyalaya building at Navule.  

The university campus will help thousands of youth looking for jobs. Students will be awarded Diploma in Police Science, PG Diploma in Cyber Security and Cyber Law, Basic Course in Corporate Security Management, Certificate Course in Coastal Security and Law Enforcement, two weeks Certificate Programme in Road Traffic Safety Management, and two weeks Certificate Programme in Road Traffic Safety Management.

These courses will be launched in August this year. The campus will help in training and research required for the officials and staff of the state police.

TAGS
Amit Shah Rashtriya Raksha University B Y Raghavendra
