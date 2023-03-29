‘Ecosystem needed to spur short-haul traffic’: Union Civil Aviation Minister

Home States Karnataka

BENGALURU: Four building blocks need to be put in place to be able to spur short-haul traffic in the country, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia said here on Tuesday, during a brief chat with the media. 

“EvTOLS (electric vertical takeoff and landing systems) have the capability to transport both human traffic as well as cargo. But there are two fundamental things that have to be put in place. First is the harmonisation of standards and rules internationally by both FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and IATA (International Air Transport Association). FAA is in the process of approving certain standards. The US passed the Air Mobility Bill in October 2022.” 

The second is in terms of international regulations. Again, logistical infrastructure like setting up vertiports and charging centres for eVTOLS is crucial. 

Partners in progress

To a query on government support for this sector in terms of infrastructure, Scindia said, “I believe we are partners in progress. Industry, government and stakeholders need to sit together to make sure this is the seminal centre for new growth in the world. There is no one-stop prescription for it.”

The Union Civil Aviation Minister said, “I have met many US manufacturers during my visit to the Blade factory. Many of them are very keen on the market potential India has. I am sure just like the drone sector, civil aviation has witnessed unparallel growth, and so will this sector grow.”
 

