Karnataka polls: Non-cognisable offence registered against DK Shivakumar for 'throwing money'

Congress workers in Mandya said Shivakumar was only paying money to the artists, who had performed a cultural event during the party campaign.

Published: 30th March 2023 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar. (File Photo)

By Agencies

BENGALURU: A non-cognisable offence has been registered by the police against the Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar following a complaint, which alleged that he distributed cash during a poll campaign.

The complainant alleged that the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President had "thrown money" at Bevinahalli village in Mandya Taluk on Tuesday, a day before the Election Commission announced the Karnataka Assembly election schedule.

"We haven't registered an FIR yet. A non-cognisable offence has been taken up and the matter will be presented before the court seeking its direction," Mandya Superintendent of Police Yathish N told PTI.

Meanwhile, Congress workers in Mandya said Shivakumar was only paying money to the artists, who had performed a cultural event during the party campaign.

They refuted the allegation that he distributed money to lure voters ahead of the May 10 polls.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai slammed the Congress leader saying, "DK Shivakumar does everything and blatantly uses all kinds of power and then he blames us. This is his kind of thing."

"This act of DK Shivakumar shows that Congress thinks that the people of Karnataka are beggars but the people will teach them. People are the real owners," he added.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

