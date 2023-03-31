Home States Karnataka

Yediyurappa rules out his son contesting from Varuna, says he will enter fray from Shikaripura

Yediyurappa is the sitting MLA from Shikaripura, and has already announced his retirement from electoral politics.

Published: 31st March 2023 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Ex-CM B S Yediyurappa with his son B Y Vijayendra in Shikaripura on Friday | EXPRESS

Ex-Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa with his son B Y Vijayendra (left) in Shikaripura. (Express)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Friday ruled out his son B Y Vijayendra being fielded from Varuna constituency to take on Congress leader Siddaramaiah and said he would fight the election from Shikaripura.

Addressing reporters, he said, "There is already pressure to field Vijayendra from Varuna, but I have said it long back though there is pressure from Varuna, he should contest from Shikaripura. So, there is no question of Vijayendra contesting from Varuna for whatsoever reason."

Yediyurappa added that Vijayendra will fight from "my constituency" (Shikaripura in Shivamogga district), so there is no question of asking him to contest from Varuna.

To a question on Vijayendra's statement that the BJP has got its own strength and he would abide by the party's decision, Yediyurappa said, "His statement is correct but I am saying that he will contest from Shikaripura. I will convey this to the party high command and Vijayendra. There is no question of him contesting from Varuna in Mysuru."

Yediyurappa is the sitting MLA from Shikaripura, and has already announced his retirement from electoral politics.

Assembly elections will be held in Karnataka on May 10.

Yediyurappa had on Thursday raised expectations of a high-voltage fight between Vijayendra and Siddaramaiah by not ruling out the possibility of his son throwing his hat in the ring in Varuna.

Varuna in Mysuru district has become among the key seats to watch out for as Siddaramaiah, the Congress legislature party leader and former Chief Minister, is set to enter the fray in this segment, currently represented his son Yathindra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
B Y Vijayendra Karnataka elections Shikaripura B S Yediyurappa
India Matters
Representational image.
Rohini theatre episode: Discrimination in, humanity out 
Image used for representational purpose only. purposes (Express Illustrations)
Woman gangraped, tortured for three days 
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: MK Stalin assures probe, action against wrongdoers
Hyderabad University (File | EPS)
Hyderabad University accused of casteist grading system in PhD admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp