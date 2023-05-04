Home States Karnataka

BJP diverting people’s attention from actual issues, says Priyanka 

Addressing a rally in Indi town, Priyanka also held the voters responsible for getting driven by emotional issues raised by the BJP and continuing to vote for the party.

Published: 04th May 2023 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being garlanded during a roadshow for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, at Gulbarga.(Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

INDI (VIJAYAPURA DISTRICT)/ BIDAR : In a scathing attack on the BJP ahead of next week’s Karnataka Assembly elections, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday said the saffron party was diverting public attention from real issues such as inflation and corruption.

She said that people should become conscious of their rights and vote for development and not on the basis of religion and sentimental issues. “Unfortunately, during elections, you forget to think about your future and the future of your children while voting. You vote for irrelevant issues raised by the BJP,” she told the gathering. 

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi campaigns
for party candidates in Bidar on Wednesday
 | KPN

Priyanka said that she has not come merely to seek votes for the Congress, but has come to awaken the conscience of the voters towards real issues such as unemployment, corruption, education, health etc.

“The BJP State Government has looted not less than Rs. 1.5 lakh crore during its tenure. It is the huge amount which could bring radical changes in the lives of people if spent properly. The money could have been used to build at least 100 AIIMS, 187 ESI hospitals, over 30,000 smart classes and 30 lakh houses for the poor,” the Congress leader said. 

Priayanka also accused the BJP of trying to weaken Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) by trying to bring Amul of Gujarat into Karnataka.

“I want to ask the BJP that how come the milk production in Karnataka declined only during the BJP rule while the milk was sufficient during the Congress regime.Because of the sufficient availability of milk, the Congress launched the Ksheera Bhagya scheme where milk was offered to students. It only means that the BJP is conspiring to weaken the local Nandini brand to help Amul of Gujarat”, she said.

Meanwhile, addressing a rally in Bidar, Priyanka said that the BJP wants only power and for it, the party won’t even hesitate to crush people. She said the BJP was looting the people of Karnataka.

Narendra Modi still says that he has a dream of developing Karnataka, she said, adding, “The whole world calls the Prime Minister ‘omnipotent’, ‘supreme’, ‘greatest of all’ and ‘vikas purush’,” the she said, asking “You (Modi) are supreme, omnipotent, omniscient and omnipresent. Why couldn’t you fulfill your dream?” 

