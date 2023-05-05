Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Polls 2023: NEET tweaks Modi’s Bengaluru roadshow schedule

Now, major part of rally will be completed on Saturday, rest will be over before Sunday noon

Published: 05th May 2023 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during road show in Bengaluru on April 2023. (Express | Vinod Kumar T)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The state BJP has changed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow schedule in Bengaluru. The party first decided to hold the roadshow on Saturday. It later decided to hold the roadshow on Saturday and Sunday. It again made changes in the schedule, keeping in mind the conduct of NEET on Sunday.

As per the changed schedule, the major part of the roadshow will be completed on Saturday. 
BJP state election coordination committee convenor and Union minister Shobha Karandlaje told reporters on Friday that changes have been made to avoid inconvenience to people. In view of NEET on Sunday afternoon, the roadshow will end early. Modi has directed the state BJP leaders not to cause inconvenience to students. Students can show their NEET hall tickets and the police will drop them at their examination centres, she said.

According to the minister, on Saturday, the PM will start his roadshow at Someshwar Bhavan near RBI Grounds at 10 am and reach Sankey Road by 1.30 pm, covering 26.5 km. On Sunday, the PM’s roadshow will begin from near the Kempegowda statue at Thippasandra and end at Trinity Circle, which is around 8 km.

“If the roadshow is held in a single day, it will cause inconvenience to the people. Hence, it has been decided to hold it for two days,” she said. Earlier, the party planned to hold the roadshow on Saturday, covering 36 km in 17 Assembly constituencies. This was opposed by many as it would cause traffic jams.

Students likely to be affected

Despite multiple rescheduling efforts undertaken by the BJP for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Bengaluru, many students who are appearing for NEET and Chartered Accountant exams may still be affected. 

The majority of the rally will now take place on Saturday and the rest will be wrapped up by 11.30 am, before NEET begins.  While NEET is scheduled for Sunday, the Chartered Accountant exams are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. Various student organisations have criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI) for not taking into account the examinations when permitting the rallies. In Bengaluru, over 4,000 students will appear for the CA exams in around 20 centres, in addition to lakhs of students for NEET. 

According to the Bengaluru branch of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), many student centres are located on the stretch where the rally is to take place. 

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Private School Managements, Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff Coordination Committee (KPMTCC) on Friday sent a complaint to the Chief Election Commissioner, stating that many students will face hardships due to the roadshow.

Stay away from these roads

The city police have made elaborate security arrangements across the city, especially on roads where PM Narendra Modi will be holding the roadshow. More than 5,000 policemen have been deployed while 2,500 traffic policemen will be on the ground to ensure that traffic is not affected. 

The traffic police have issued an advisory requesting the public to avoid the following roads from 8 am to 1 pm on Saturday: Raj Bhavan Road, Ramana Maharshi Road, Mehkri Circle, RBI Layout, JP Nagar, Rose Garden, JP Nagar 15th cross, 24th Main, 9th Cross, Sirsi Circle, JJ Nagar, Binny Mill Road, Shalini Ground Area, South End Circle, Armugam Circle, Bull Temple Road, Ramakrishna Ashrama, Uma Theatre, TR Mill, Chamrajpet Main Road, Balekayi Mandi, KP Agrahara, Magadi Main Road, Cholurpalya, MC Circle, West of Chord Road, MC Layout, Nagarabavi Road, BGS Ground, Havanur Junction, 8th and 15th Main Basaveshwara Nagar, Shankara Mutt Junction, Modi Hospital Road, Navarang Junction, MKK Road, Malleshwaram Circle, Sampige Road and Sankey Road. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi bengaluru Karnataka polls 2023 NEET
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp