BJP demeaning preachings of Basavanna and Kuvempu for its self-interest: Sonia Gandhi

Sonia lashed out at the BJP government in the State and charged looting of public money has become its business.

Published: 06th May 2023 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 12:52 AM   |  A+A-

Give a Hand: Sonia Gandhi waving to the crowd during her visit to Hubballi on May 6, 2023 after a gap of four years. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)

By Pramodkumar Vaidya
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Giving a call to the public to get rid of the BJP government, former AICC president Sonia Gandhi said, neither Karnataka gets developed nor the country witnesses growth in the environment of hatred, loot and lies spread by the BJP government and assured them that "days of changes are not far".

In a public rally addressed here on Saturday after a gap of four years, Sonia lashed out at the BJP government in the State and charged looting of public money has become its business. Though the people of the State did not give a mandate to the BJP, the saffron party formed the government by robing the legislators. Later, this 40 per cent commission government is further looting the public, she alleged.

Charging the present dispensation both at the Centre and State, the Raebareli MP said, they feel that the constitutional bodies were in their pocket and asked the public whether have they seen such a despotic government, which neither replies to any question or letters and also undermined the supremacy of the parliament. "Can democracy be run like this", she questioned.

Taking serious exception to the remark of BJP leaders who said the State would not get the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi if their party loses and communal riots would break out if Congress comes to power, Sonia Gandhi said the people of Karnataka are not powerless and helpless. They don't need anybody's blessings but they relied upon their hard work and strong resolve, she added.

"The fate of the leader will be decided by the blessings of the people. But the fate of the people was not dependent on the blessing of any leader. People will decide themselves on their destiny", Sonia said and added that in the land of Basavanna and Kuvempu, the BJP was demeaning their preachings and principles for its self-interest.

Laying emphasis on the guarantees promised by the party in Karnataka, the Congress leader said, their governments in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh have already fulfilled the promises they have made. The party would fulfill all promises to keep the people's faith intact in the party, she assured.

Chiding the BJP for harping on the Congress party's promise to ban the Bajrang Dal, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharage said, the party has given a new slogan, "Jai Bajarangabali Tod do Brashchara Ki Nali", to send out the the corrupt BJP government. Efforts are being made to create disturbance in the State become some forces are feared of the increasing strength of the Congress party.

Stating that the Congress party's struggle is against corruption, unemployment, and development, the AICC chief said, the BJP government in the State and Centre were not filling vacant posts because if they do so the poor people would get benefited. These governments were anti-poor. Moreover, the democracy in the country is waning, he said and appealed to the public to root out such governments.

