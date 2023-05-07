Will return money looted by BJP in last three years: Rahul Gandhi tells Karnataka voters

Sunil Pati and Pramodkumar Vaidya By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI/HUBBALLI: Former AICC president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday lashed out at the BJP for forming the government by “horse trading”, and breaking “all records of looting” over the last three years. “We want to return the money looted from people. Thousands of crores looted will be deposited in their accounts,” Rahul said, addressing a rally in Bhutaramanahatti village in Yamakanmardi constituency.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi was silent after the Contractors’ Association wrote to him, alleging that 40% commission has to be paid to carry out civic works. A BJP MLA has claimed that the chief minister’s post can be purchased by paying Rs 2,500 crore to BJP. There are scams everywhere in the BJP government including in PSI and assistant professors recruitment and cooperative banks,” he said.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi appealed to people in Hubballi to get rid of the BJP government, saying, “There cannot be any development either in Karnataka or in the country in this atmosphere of hatred, loot and lies created by the BJP government.”

Calling the central government “despotic”, the Rae Bareli MP said, “The country has never seen a government which does not answer any questions and undermines the supremacy of the Parliament. How can democracy survive?”

Emphasising on Congress guarantees, she said, “The governments in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh have already fulfilled the promises. The party would also do it in Karnataka too.”

Rahul said that inflation is at an all-time high in the country along with skyrocketing prices of LPG cylinder and fuels, adding that Modi did not intervene where there were floods in Karnataka and failed to resolve the interstate water dispute.

‘PM Modi has never told the people what his plans are for the state for the next five years. He talks about terrorism, but I know more about that than him. I have lost my grandmother and father to terrorism,” he said. KPCC working presidents Saleem Ahmed and Satish Jarkiholi also spoke on the occasion.

