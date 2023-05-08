Congress advocates separating Karnataka from India, says PM Modi

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Playing the ‘nationalism’’ card to turn people against Congress during his final election speech in Nanjangud, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came down heavily on the Grand Old Party, alleging that Congress is advocating part of Karnataka from India.

At a public meeting held at Elachagere village in Nanjangud taluk, where he had come to seek votes for the party’s 17 candidates, he paid rich tributes to Suttur Mutt, Guru Malleshwara mutt of Devanuru and Adichunchanagiri mutt.

Without taking the name of former Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who had said that her party will not let anyone pose a threat to Karnataka’s reputation, sovereignty and integrity, Modi said, “Congress says it will protect the sovereignty of Karnataka. By saying that they are trying to take Karnataka away from India. I never thought Congress would stoop so low. This is an insult to lakhs of Kannadigas who fought for the freedom of the country and loss of national pride.”

He said, “The royal family of Congress works against the interest of the country and secretly meets diplomats of countries which are against India. I urge the people of Karnataka not to give political oxygen to Congress.”

On Congress announcing five guarantees ahead of polls, he said, “I question what happened to the ‘Garibi Hatao’ guarantee that they gave around five decades ago? Their biggest guarantee given by their top leader has become a big lie.”

Taking a jibe at opposition leader Siddaramaiah, he alleged that the Congress leader speaks against Lingayats and OBCs and that Congress indulges in politics of appeasement to increase its political mileage.

He said India has come out of being a fragile economy to become the 5th largest economy in the world. “During this time, India made new records in exports and FDI. However, Karnataka was not able to take advantage of this when the Congress-JDS coalition was in power.

Buoyed by the crowd, Modi frequently used Kannada in his speech and sloganeered “Ee Baria Nirdhara, Bahumatada BJP Sarkara”. Continuing his tirade against Congress, Modi said be it Yoga, Ayurveda or Indian spices, Congress never did anything to popularise them. “We have changed this approach and the results are for everyone to see,” he said.

