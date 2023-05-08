JDS internal survey claims party likely to win 65-70 seats in Karnataka

Chetan MG By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though the Janata Dal (Secular) leaders claim that they will cross the halfway mark to form the next government in Karnataka, an internal survey conducted by the party has revealed that it is likely to win anywhere between 65 and 70 seats. JDS sources said that party legislature party leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy had conducted an analysis and had divided constituencies into two categories. "He had listed out 67 constituencies in which the party can surely win and another 40 where the party can win only by putting more effort. The tally had crossed 100," the source said. With just few days left for polling day, JDS carried out an internal survey, which, however, brought down the numbers to 65-70, a party leader said. "We had won 37 seats in 2018... but as some MLAs resigned, our current strength is 29. As per the survey, we would regain the 37 seats. Also, we were defeated by a close margin of 400 to 2,000 votes at eight seats like Pavagada and Turuvekere. Similarly, there are 10 other constituencies, where the margin of defeat was 2,000-4,000 votes while in another 15 other seats, the margin was below 10,000 votes. We have focused more on those segments this time and intensified our campaign there," the leader explained, adding that the survey has increased the hopes in many of these constituencies. Besides, the party has given tickets to 27 candidates who left BJP and Congress and the survey predicts that at least 50% of them stand a strong chance of winning. "The number of constituencies where we lost by a close margin is 33 while we have fielded 27 candidates who came from other parties. Both put together has 60 segments in total. Even, if we win half of them, which is 30, our tally would be between 65-70," the leader said. Will ban liquor if people want it: HDK Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said he will completely ban the sale of liquor in the state if people wish for it. He was campaigning in Doddaballapura on behalf of JDS candidate B Munegowda on Sunday. Kumaraswamy charged that the achievement of the BJP government was extending the sale of alcohol even at villages across the state. "If people wish, I will order a blanket ban on the sale of liquor in the state if JDS is voted to power," he added. ENS