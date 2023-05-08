Home States Karnataka

Karnataka polls: PM covers 6.5km on Day 2 roadshow, ends Bengaluru campaign blitz

The PM on Saturday held a massive roadshow covering 26km in 13 Assembly constituencies of Bengaluru.

Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi greets supporters during a roadshow ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  On Day 2 and the final day of his Bengaluru roadshow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday covered 6.5km in 90 minutes in KR Puram, CV Raman Nagar, Shivajinagar and Shanthinagar Assembly constituencies.  

The PM on Saturday held a massive roadshow covering 26km in 13 Assembly constituencies of Bengaluru. While close to 8 lakh people witnessed the roadshow on Day 1, a few lakh people witnessed the second day’s roadshow.

While it rained early in the day, it reduced a bit and later by the time the roadshow commenced at 10.15 am, the rain had stopped completely. BJP Tamil Nadu state president Annamalai K, who is poll co-in-charge for the party in Karnataka, was seen monitoring the preparations.

Starting the roadshow by paying tribute to ‘Nadaprabhu’ Kempegowda at New Thippasandra in East Bengaluru, Modi travelled across main roads waving at people who had gathered on both sides to catch a glimpse of him. Joining him on the open vehicle was Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan and Rajya Sabha member and Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrashekar. The roadshow went through 80 ft road and 12th Main Road Junction at HAL II Stage, Indiranagar, CMH Road, Old Madras Road and Ulsoor before concluding at Trinity Circle amid much fanfare.

Prithvi, a Class 9 student who was dressed like Lord Hanuman holding a mace, was seen waiting to see the PM. People welcomed the PM by raising slogans such as ‘Modi Modi’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ etc and also showered him with flower petals. Modi took the petals that had fallen on his vehicle and showered them back on the people multiple times.

There was a jubilant atmosphere all through the route with folk artistes dancing to different tunes and people taking selfies. Namma Metro came to the rescue of many people as thousands were seen alighting at Trinity station to reach the junction to see the PM.  The roadshow, which was supposed to end at 11.30am, exceeded by just 10 minutes, and ended at 11.40am.

