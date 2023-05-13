Karnataka polls: JDS attributes dismal performance to ire against BJP state government

Listing out the reasons for the debacle, several JDS leaders said that the party was a sort of victim of collateral damage as people had resolved to throw away the BJP government and hence solidly voted for Congress. “There was so much anger against the BJP government that people wanted it to go. This anger worked in favour of Congress for which there was consolidated voting. Unfortunately, the anger on BJP had its effect on JDS,” a leader said. “People also badly wanted a stable government. As many think JDS can’t form a government on its own also went against the party,” a leader said.