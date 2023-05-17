Siddaramaiah or Shivakumar? Suspense over Karnataka CM decision continues

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: AICC general secretary Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala in his post-lunch press briefing on Wednesday in New Delhi clarified that there was no decision as yet on the new chief minister of Karnataka and that it may take another 48-72 hours.

"Do not resort to any speculations or believe fake propaganda on the new chief minister and the date of the swearing-in. It is news planted by the BJP. Siddaramaiah and KPCC president Shivakumar met Rahul Gandhi. The deliberations are underway to select the new CLP unanimously", he told reporters outside Kharge's residence.

He clarified that the decision will be made in a day or two and that the party would be happy to inform the press.

The suspense over the new Karnataka chief minister continues with both Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar appearing to not be ready to give up their fight even after several rounds of talks with the party high command including Rahul Gandhi.

In fact, Shivakumar was reportedly unhappy with Rahul after the latter suggested the former a settlement including the Deputy CM post and some plum portfolios.

According to sources, the intervention of former AICC president Sonia Gandhi, who returned to New Delhi on Tuesday night from Shimla, is likely to tilt the balance and it may go in favour of the Shivakumar camp.

Shivakumar has now brought in AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge's name into the contest even as the latter had declared he will not be in the race, a source claimed.

Earlier in the morning, unconfirmed news of Siddaramaiah's name being approved for the chief minister post spread like wildfire. The mood at his official residence at Kumarakrupa Road as well as his native Siddaramana Hundi village and Varuna assembly constituency which he represents in Mysuru district was upbeat.

During 2013-2018, Siddarmaiah held the Chief Ministerial post when the Congress party had won 122 seats.

This time, too, the party recorded a thumping win with 135 seats.

On the other hand, there appeared to be a pall of gloom at Shivakumar's residence at Sadashivanagar and also at the KPCC office.

Meanwhile, the preparations for the new chief minister to take oath at a ceremony has already begun at Kanteerava stadium.

