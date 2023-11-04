Karnataka organ donors may get state funeral

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Those who pledge their organs for donation upon their deaths might be awarded a funeral with full state honours. This is being explored by the state government with an eye on encouraging more people to donate their organs.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday took to ‘X’, to say, “We believe this noble act of gifting lives deserves a greater appreciation, and our government is contemplating a programme that recognises and honours individuals who donate their organs after death.”

He said, “We are exploring ideas including awarding certificates and conducting funerals of organ donors with full state honours,” he said.

Gundu Rao: Policy soon to publicise organ donation

We shall soon formulate a policy to publicise the importance of organ donation, which will encourage more people to participate", and pointed out that a single organ donor can save up to eight lives by donating his various organs.

He said the noble act of gifting lives through voluntary organ donation deserved greater appreciation. The minister urged people to join the cause of organ donation and pledge their organs on the state-run portal - http://jeevasarthakathe.karnataka.gov.in/

