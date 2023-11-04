Home States Karnataka

Karnataka organ donors may get state funeral

This is being explored by the state government with an eye on encouraging more people to donate their organs.

Published: 04th November 2023 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Gun Salute

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Those who pledge their organs for donation upon their deaths might be awarded a funeral with full state honours. This is being explored by the state government with an eye on encouraging more people to donate their organs.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday took to ‘X’, to say, “We believe this noble act of gifting lives deserves a greater appreciation, and our government is contemplating a programme that recognises and honours individuals who donate their organs after death.”

He said, “We are exploring ideas including awarding certificates and conducting funerals of organ donors with full state honours,” he said. 

Gundu Rao: Policy soon to publicise  organ donation 

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao  said, “We are exploring ideas including awarding certificates and conducting funerals of organ donors with full state honours. We shall soon formulate a policy to publicise the importance of organ donation, which will encourage more people to participate”, and pointed out that a single organ donor can save up to eight lives by donating his various organs.

He said the noble act of gifting lives through voluntary organ donation deserved greater appreciation. The minister urged people to join the cause of organ donation and pledge their organs on the state-run portal - http://jeevasarthakathe.karnataka.gov.in/

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp