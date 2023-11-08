As drought takes hold, villages in Gadag district empty out

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: As severe drought turns vast swathes of land barren, villages in Gadag district are resembling old age homes with many farmers and daily wage workers migrating to cities to earn a living. Though this repeats every year, the situation this year is serious and is seen across all taluks of the district.

As monsoon failed and farm work ended early, migration of people in the workable age group started to rise. In other years, they would continue to get farm work till October and November, but because of the deficit rainfall, they have no work now. They have now gone to cities in Goa, Mangaluru, Pune and Bengaluru in search of jobs.

Lakshmehwar, Shirahatti, Mundargi, Ganjendragad and Naragund taluks in the district have many tandas, from where residents migrate to cities regularly and come back when agricultural activities resume in Gadag district.

Shantaveerappa Huilgol from Mulgund near Gadag said, “We are moving to a big city in search of jobs. We are a family of five with my wife and two sisters. We have been sitting here idle for the last two months. If we go to Mangaluru or Bengaluru, we get a wage of Rs 700-800 every day. Here, we get Rs 250-300. Even if we get Rs 300, it is okay, but there is no work. We cannot depend on the government’s guarantees for now. If all five guarantees are implemented and if it rains in the coming days, we will definitely come back as bus rides are free for our women.”

An official from Gadag Zilla Panchayat said, “We have created many man-days (under the NREGA scheme), but still some people are migrating. Our staff have convinced many and stopped them from migrating.”

