Gujarat minister Balvantsinh Rajput woos investors for global summit in January

BENGALURU: Gujarat Industries Minister Balvantsinh Rajput on Thursday held a roadshow in Bengaluru to draw investors to the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar from January 10 to 12, 2024, while stressing that investments drawn at that event were not limited to Gujarat, but was for the entire country.

He said under the biotech mission, the Gujarat government was working towards creating a biotech park on 100 acres of land in Vadodara. Gujarat is also in the process of bidding as a host for the 2036 Olympics to be held in India and is working on improving its infrastructure.

Rajput drew the attention of investors stating that a massive 30 GW hybrid park was under development in Kutch under the Hydrogen Mission, and the Gujarat government was aiming at producing 100 GW of green energy. Gujarat has a renewable energy capacity of 22 GW, which is 15% of India’s total.

During the presentation at the roadshow, Rajput highlighted some of the state’s achievements, including Gujarat holding 18% share in total manufacturing in India, having 11% of India’s total number of factories, contributing 33% share in exports, and contributing 8.4% to the nation’s GDP. Gujarat also recorded a 15% rise in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) over the past two decades, surpassing the national average.

