Karnataka way ahead of Telangana in technology, says Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: Karnataka IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday hit out at Telangana’s BRS party leaders for claiming that the state is inching closer to Karnataka in technology and innovation sectors.

“Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti keeps harping that they are inching close to Karnataka in the technology & innovation sectors. Now that there is an election around the corner, this over-the-top rhetoric by @BRSparty keeps growing,” the minister stated taking to his ‘X’ handle.

The minister said in 2021-22, IT Exports (Electronics and Computer Software) from Karnataka were at Rs 7,58,734.75 crore, while it was 1,83,569 crore from Telangana. The number of registered start-ups, unicorns, and startups seed funded in Karnataka are 20,000, 41, and 878, respectively, while it was 6,600, 2, and 356, respectively in Telangana.

The minister stated that Karnataka was in eighth place in Startup Blink: Global Start Ecosystem Index, while the neighbouring state was at 89. The number of Global Capability Centers in Karnataka is 460 while it is 180 in Telangana. Karnataka accounts for 6.4 per cent of India’s manufacturing output and 8 per cent of India’s electronic output, while it is 2.8 per cent and 3.1 per cent, for Telangana.

