Bengaluru: 23-year-old woman, toddler electrocuted after stepping on live wire on footpath

Rishita Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old woman and her nine-month-old daughter died on the spot after stepping on a live wire on Sunday morning. The incident happened while the two were going near Hope Farm junction in Kadugodi police station limits.

The deceased have been identified as Soundharya and Suviksha, residents of AKG Colony. The incident took place around 6 am when Soundharya was walking on the footpath with Suviksha in her arms, police said and added that optical fibre cables are often seen on the footpaths in the area.

Soundharya would have stepped on a live wire assuming it to be an optical fibre cable and the duo were electrocuted and died on the spot. Soundharya’s husband who was with them escaped from being electrocuted.

The body of the deceased has been shifted to Vydehi Hospital in Whitefield for postmortem, the police added.

Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan posted about the mishap on the X platform, “The electrocution at Hopefarm Junction, where a young woman lost her life, is heartbreaking and highlights the urgency for BESCOM to adopt preventive measures. A heightened sense of responsibility from BESCOM is crucial in averting such incidents and ensuring a safer environment.”

Whitefield Rising, a social media page for the people of Whitefield, also posted on X, “How could a live wire be just hanging? Thousands of people walk on this footpath next to the bus stop. Metro is just a walk away. This is criminal negligence. A young lady, whose life has been brutally taken away. A rolling bag with her belongings at the side, standing mute witness to the tragedy.”

The Kadugodi police have registered a case of negligence against three BESCOM officials and are further investigating.



